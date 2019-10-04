Share:

ISLAMABAD-Institute of Space Technology (IST) launched a three-day space themed programme in collaboration with the National Space Agency of Pakistan (SUPARCO) to celebrate World Space Week (WSW) at its campus at Islamabad on Friday.

The week long activity will generate space awareness amongst the students from a large number of schools and colleges of the twin cities and surrounding areas besides general public. The World Space Week began with an elegant inaugural ceremony. SUPARCO Chairman Major General Amer Nadeem HI (M) graced the occasion as chief guest. The theme for WSW-2019 is “The Moon: Gateway to the Stars.”

While addressing the participants, he emphasised on the importance of research and innovation in the fields of science and technology. He advised the students to understand the broader perspective of education.

“Educating oneself just to obtain a degree is a narrow version leading to limited progress. If you aspire to be the leaders in your field, you need to develop broader perspective of educating yourself which includes many dimensions and it leads to enlightenment of a higher order,” he argued. He was of the view that in the modern world, education is a lifelong process allowing one to explore various horizons. It broadens vision and enables you to march on a never ending journey towards new frontiers of knowledge, he added.

He also mentioned that SUPARCO, the National Space Agency of Pakistan will send its first astronaut in space in 2022 and inspired the young space enthusiasts to pursue their career in space science and technology. He applauded the efforts of Institute of Space Technology for creating awareness about space technology among youth and educating students about the benefits of space technology. Vice Chancellor IST Prof Dr. Syed Wilayat Husain SI was also present on the occasion and presented a souvenir to the chief guest.

The events and activities of WSW 2019 include Space Parade, Space In Quran, Spinning Top Workshop, Space Life Workshop, Sports In Space Workshop, Image Interpretation Workshop, Shooting the Night Sky, Google Earth Workshop, Navigating Google Earth, Space Siblings, Story Writing, Space Solutions, Space Commercialization: Astropreneurship, Boomerang Wings Workshop, Paper Spinning Top, Pin Wheel Design, Painting, Wall Graffiti, Mask Design, Model Display, Space Declamation, Moon Landing Controversy, Aero Modelling, Pin Hole Camera Design, Space Slogans, Drag Chute, Air Crash Inquiries, Space Researcher, Balloon Cart, Souvenir Designing, Space Mathematical Quiz, Zero Gravity Idea Bank, Sketching, Space Illusions, Souvenir Designing, Space Tableau, Space Poetry, Space Spellathon, Visualising Space Environments, Coin Designing, Space Trend, Space Philately, Space Park Design, Essay Writing, Letter Writing, Letter to Editor, Calligraphy, Space Character Walk, Glider Flying, Water Rocket, Space Settlement Design, Geocaching, Space Glossary, Space Quiz, Moon Mission Timeline, Space Illusions, Rabbit Moon, Space Flight Sequencing, Mathematical Hunt, Mathometer, Minute to Win, Space Theater, WSW Selfie, Mannequin Challenge, Videography, Space Birthday Party, Space App Ideas, Junk Design, Space Crash Inquiries, Alien Sketch, Space Scientist. Space Awareness Activities include Aircraft Demonstration, Solar Telescopy, Space Biblio Corner, Space Memorabilia, Space Simulations, Space Mobile Lab, Space Studio, Space Fair and Space Awareness March.