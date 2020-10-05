Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 has taken away two more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 99,814 after registration of 147 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded 2,240.

The P&SHD confirmed that 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 5 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura, 45 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock, 5 in Gujranwala, 3 in Sialkot, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin, 7 in Multan, 1 in Vehari, 4 in Faisalabad,1 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 3 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Layyah and 1 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 1,300,789 tests for COVID-19 while 95,716 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab Health Department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

5 confirmed, 645 suspected cases of dengue virus reported

Five new confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported in the provduring last 24 hours including one case each from Lahore, Bahawalpur, Chiniot, Khoshab and Sargodha.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Sunday, 645 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported during last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted. So far 81 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 73 patients were discharged after recovery and currently eight patients of dengue virus are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government is continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 7,766 places during last seven days. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.