LAHORE - The COVID-19 has taken away two more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 99,814 after registration of 147 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department

on Sunday, so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded 2,240.

The P&SHD confirmed that 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 5 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura, 45 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock, 5 in Gujranwala, 3 in Sialkot, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin, 7 in Multan, 1 in Vehari, 4 in Faisalabad,1 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 3 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Layyah and 1 new case of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 1,300,789 tests for COVID-19 while 95,716 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab Health Department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.