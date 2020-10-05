Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least two hardcore terrorists were killed and another was arrested in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Mir Ali Town of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said on Sunday. “The Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. Two hardcore terrorists were killed and one terrorist was apprehended,” said the ISPR. On October 2 also, Pakistan Army had killed two hardcore terrorists including an improvised explosive device expert in an area of North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber-Paktunkhwa province. According to the officials, the hardcore terrorists were involved in heinous crimes including killing of innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing terrorist attacks on the security forces.