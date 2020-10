Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan has clarified that 299 election petitions were filed by various political parties and independent candidates after general election 2018 in the country.

In a statement today, ECP Spokesperson said 210 petitions have so far been disposed of by the Election Tribunals.

He said PPP filed 29 petitions, PML-N 43, PTI 76 while other political parties and independent candidates filed 151 petitions before election tribunals.