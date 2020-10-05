Share:

FAISALABAD - Four people, including three members of the same family, were killed while eight others received multiple injuries in a road accident in the limits of Dijkot police station on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122, Advocate Toufiqur Rehman of Summundri city along with his family was going to Nawan Pind by car bearing registration number(FSD-8458) when another car (BRK-99) coming from Faisalabad collided with it near Adda Dijkot. As a result, Toufiqur Rehman (40), his wife Shugufta Toufiq (32), his seven-month-old son and a 55-year-old woman Ghulam Fatima died on the spot while eight others suffered multiple injuries. The injured are Haroon (23), Shahzad (29), Waqas (27), all residents of Pakpattan, Arslan (30) of Okara, three sons and one daughter of Toufiqur Rehman, including Huzaifa Toufiq (5 years) and Rafy Toufiq (6 years). The injured have been shifted to hospital.