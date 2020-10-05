Share:

ISLAMABAD - Theatre Wallay, an art school will start acting classes titled “Explore Your Talent” to provide the students with practical experience about acting from 10th 0ctober.

In collaboration with Rung School of Music and Arts, the classes are being aimed to provide good understanding of acting as an art, a medium and a career.

Students will be presented with a detailed and unique study plan, culminating in a live performance as well as the opportunity to perform in a well-publicised web-series.

According to the an official, students would receive special training in voice, movement emotive skills adding that this course would equip the students with the skills they would need to become a professional actor.