ISLAMABAD-Fans of The Crown have been given the first look at Princess Diana’s wedding dress for the upcoming fourth series. Actress Emma Corrin was the spitting image of the Princess of Wales in a newly released image posted to the show’s official Twitter account. Alongside the picture, the caption read: ‘A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin.’The star, 24, was dressed as Lady Diana Spencer in her replica of the large ruffled Emmanuel wedding dress from the 1981 nuptials, giving fans a full front-view of the look of the gown.