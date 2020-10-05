Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Sunday said that a gang of corrupt politicians was defaming the army and other law enforcement agencies. The arrest of opposition leader was the result of the court’s verdict.

Addressing the Abbottabad Electronic Media Association (AEIMA) ceremony, the KP speaker said the masses were well aware of the conspiracies against the judiciary and army. Mushtaq Ghani said that elements involved in corruption had gathered and defamed the army rather than facing accountability court. “They praise favourable verdicts of the court and if the decisions are against them then they malign the judiciary and others,” he added.

“Peace in the country is the outcome of the sacrifices of the armed forces where young officers and jawans have lost their lives in the line of duty,” the speaker said.

While talking about the development of Abbottabad city Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that we had started many mega projects in the city as compare to the previous four decades. “We are proud of initiating health, roads, schools, water supply projects and will continue to serve the masses.”

Speaker KP Assembly said gravity water flow scheme of Abbottabad was a project which had facilitated the masses and we would include more water reservoirs to provide uninterrupted water supply to the increasing number of citizens of the city.