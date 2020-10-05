Share:

Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa Monday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in Peshawar and discussed progress of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the province.

During the meeting, they also discussed future projects that would be presented in the upcoming meeting of Pak-China Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of CPEC for approval for inclusion in the mega project.

Meanwhile in his tweet, Asim Bajwa who is also Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, termed the meeting with the CM and his team very productive, saying the way the KP team was working with keenness, was highly commendable.

He also recalled the dark days of terrorism in the area and said “I recall the dark days of terrorism in and around the city few years back,

it was Pak Army, together with people of this area, who eliminated savage terrorists and cleansed the area for us to propel this region to development to its potential.”