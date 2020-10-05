Share:

SUKKUR - Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon on Sunday said that best municipal facilities would be provided on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) and all security arrangements would be finalised in that connection. Talking to a delegation, regarding provision of municipal facilities in district on the occasion of Chehlum, he briefed about the civic facilities. Organizers and office bearers of Jafria Alliance, All Sindh Shia Action Committee representatives, and notables were also present on this occasion.