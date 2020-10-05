Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - Two baby girls drowned in a canal here on Sunday while body of a young man who had drowned three days back was also fished out. According to reports, a woman of Head Gulshan Farid was busy in cotton picking while her two daughters, four-year-old Mahvish and three-year-old Ayesha, were playing near the canal when they fell into it and drowned. Rescue personnel managed to fish out bodies of the two girls from the canal and later handed these over to their families. Similarly, body of a young man, who had drowned some three days ago, was recovered from the canal, and was later handed over to his heirs. Imran Ashraf, a 20-year-old resident of Chak 111-P Sharqi, fell into the Sadiq Branch while going on a motorbike with his friends.