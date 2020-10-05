Share:

ISLAMABAD - The bridge in Phase-1 of Park Enclave has been formally opened after its completion on Sunday. The bridge was being constructed over a seasonal drain passing through Phase-1 of Park Enclave. With the completion and opening of the bridge, infrastructure development in Phase-1 of Park Enclave gets almost complete.

Phase-1 of Park Enclave was launched almost a decade ago but development works there remained neglected resulting in frustration among allottees. The incumbent CDA Administration anyhow invested extraordinary efforts to initiate and then conclude development works in Phase-1 of Park Enclave to make it inhabitable for its allottees. Resultantly, the main infrastructure project i.e.

construction of bridge has finally been completed and opened. In recent past ,Capital Development Authority has taken a number of steps to cater to the needs of Phase-1 of Park Enclave to make it available to its allottees at the earliest. Security system has been installed, road network has been completed and horticulture work is in progress. Most importantly, Capital Development Authority has made payment worth Rs602 million to SNGPL for provision of gas to Park Enclave. Opening of bridge in Park Enclave Phase-I is the latest in a series of milestones. A couple of days back, G-7/G-8 underpass at Faisal Avenue was inaugurated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan .

The underpass was completed in a record time despite impediments of Covid-19 related lockdown and heavy rain spells. Similarly, Burma Bridge at Lehtarar Road was also completed around a couple of weeks back.

Efforts of CDA to uplift infrastructure in Islamabad and develop neglected residential sectors in Islamabad have resulted in bolstering public confidence in CDA and government policies. As a result of this development prone strategy, CDA witnessed unwavering confidence of people when CDA allotted 1064 plots to applicants for allotment in phase III of Park Enclave through balloting against around 1700 applications in September. Similarly, Capital Development Authority auctioned commercial plots worth Rs27 billion last month.