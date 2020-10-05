Share:

GUJRANWALA - Satellite Town police have registered a treason case against Capt Safdar, the son-in-law of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. The case was registered on the complaint of SHO. Meanwhile, police teams have been constituted to arrest the PML-N leader.

Safdar had passed derogatory remarks against state institutions while talking to media after a meeting at the residence of MPA Imran Khalid Butt, couple of days ago. Javed Latif, Khurram Dastgir Khan and Abid Raza Kotla were among others who attended the meeting. Police have also nominated MPA Imran Khalid Butt in the case. Capt Safdar had also threatened to hold public meeting forcibly on October 16, in which Maryam Nawaz would address. It merits mentioning here that PML-N is going to hold a public gathering in Gujranwala on October 16 which will be addressed by Maryam Nawaz and other leaders. According to the FIR, Safdar, in a meeting at the residence of PML-N member Khalid Butt, allegedly talked about “toppling the provincial and federal governments through forceful protests”. The FIR further alleged that Safdar, who is also the husband of party vice president Maryam Nawaz, “defamed and incited hate” against the armed forces. According to the FIR, the PML-N leader’s “aim was to disturb public peace”.

Safdar was also accused of telling people in the meeting that in case of arrest, the supporters should “besiege” the house of the nearest corps commander.

Furthermore, Safdar said that the permission for a public rally on October 16 will have to be obtained “by force”.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 120(b) (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 124(a) (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Last year, Safdar was arrested in Lahore in a case pertaining to inflammatory speeches against the government and the country’s institutions.

He was granted bail a week later.