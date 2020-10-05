Share:

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 20 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, 10 were reported in Shanghai, three in Sichuan, two each in Inner Mongolia and Fujian, and one each in Shanxi, Jiangsu and Guangdong.

On Sunday, seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 2,921 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,713 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 208 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,470, including the 208 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,628 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,013 close contacts were still under medical observation after 523 were discharged Sunday, according to the commission.