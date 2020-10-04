Share:

Karachi has been facing a public transport crisis for decades. Commuters face significant difficulties in finding cheap and reasonable options while travelling in the city. The court ruling that has made planning the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) mandatory for both Sindh and the centre; they have to join hands together and provide some relief to the residents of the city by finding solutions. For this purpose, the provincial and federal governments have agreed on starting trial runs of local trains during the next two months. If the trials succeed, the authorities will chalk out a strategy for synchronising it with the modern circular railway system, i.e., Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

Similarly, the discussion between Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar to revive KCR shows that efforts are going smoothly. The agreement between the province and centre also tells us that the project is finally materialising. Hopefully, the KCR project will lessen the transport woes of Karachi. The revival of KCR has already seen quite a delay. Now that the two governments have reached a consensus, no time should be wasted any further to launch the project. Public transport in a city as large and important as Karachi needs to be well connected and better managed.

Transport related issues in Karachi have increased considerably in recent decades. Traffic congestion contributes to increased air and noise pollution, leading to health problems, high accident rates and environmental degradation. While a large number of private vehicles are added to the city’s roads every year, the public transport vehicles and infrastructure have deteriorated significantly. The public transport facilities further suffered because of the governance structures that have been in flux. As evident from the consensus among all the stakeholders that Karachi needs a better and well-connected public transport infrastructure, the decision of reviving the KCR is just one step forward in the right direction.