LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on World Teachers’ Day has said that the purpose of observing this day is to highlight the importance and respect of the teachers. He said that the role of the teacher is very important in determining the approach and thoughts of the students.

He said that the teacher enjoys very important status and the role of a spiritual father in society. Students can only achieve the heights of respect and fame in the society by giving respect to the teacher. Usman Buzdar said that he salutes his teachers and teachers of the whole country. The position and status I am enjoying today is only because of the education given by my teachers, Usman Buzdar stated. He said that teachers have been given their rightful place in new Pakistan. Giving respect to the teacher is an obligation on all of us. Teachers are the benefactor of the nation and our pride. Today we have to determine that respect of the teachers will be ensured at every cost.