ISLAMABAD - A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was initiated in High Court of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), seeking investigation into fake encounter killing of three labourers by the special investigation team other than police.

According to details, the petition has been filed in respect of the killing of Ibrar Ahmad (18), Mohammad Ibrar (21) and Imtiaz Ahmad (26 years), by Dr Sandeep Mawa, a Medical Doctor, who is functioning as a Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation Front.

As the plea came up for the hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta, Assistant Solicitor General of India, T M Shamsi submitted that the petition by a private citizen would not be maintainable as the parents of the deceased had already filed a plea at the Jammu Wing.

Following the submissions, Advocate Salih Pirzada, Sandeep Mawa’s counsel, sought a short adjournment to ascertain and verify the nature of the proceedings in the petition which was granted.

Modi’s government has been transforming India into rouge and irresponsible state in which fundamental norms and rules of international laws were being trampled to advance Hindutwa ideology. The population of IIOJK has been constantly undergoing egregious human rights violations. The Indian occupation forces have been carrying out extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth and committing crimes against humanity.

There is a pattern of systematic genocidal conduct by the Indian government in IIOJK.

To further suppress the Kashmiri peaceful struggle for the right to self-determination as promised by UN Security Council resolutions, the Indian occupation forces are using inhuman tactics of systematic murders, imprisonments, torture, rapes and enforced disappearances, all of which are categorized as crimes against humanity under the international laws.

These cases of extra judicial killing, torture, inhuman treatment, serious injuries, extensive destruction and illegal appropriation of property, unlawful confinements and deprivation of legal rights in IIOJK have been bitterly denounced by the world bodies, global human rights watchdogs and different organizations of the world.