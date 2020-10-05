Share:

The International Policy Centre for Inclusive Growth (IPC-IG) has acknowledged Pakistan as one of the top ranked countries in Asia with highest number of responses to social protection.

This new study was conducted by UNICEF, UN and IPC-IG to assess social protection response in Asia focusing on an extensive mapping and overview of how social protection measures were deployed by the countries in Asia and the Pacific region in the response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The study reveals that Pakistan covers highest number of responses to social protection in Asia through Ehsaas Emergency Cash.