Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s a member of Hollywood royalty who’s been in the spotlight since age four.But Drew Barrymore wasn’t afraid to discuss some of the darker periods of her very public life in an interview, in which she reflected on ‘how lucky’ she is.Of her new gig as host of a daytime talk show, the 45 year old Ever After star said, ‘I don’t know how I ended up here but I will never lose sight of how lucky I am.Being blacklisted at 12, I appreciate every job I have.’The blacklisting Drew was referring to came as the wild-child star was addicted at an incredibly premature age to cocaine and marijuana. ‘I know what it’s like to lose and work for things and be so lucky and have the opportunities I have and everything in between. I don’t think there’s much to hide at this point,’ the actress and producer reflected. Drew launched to fame at the age of seven in 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, followed two years later by Firestarter.