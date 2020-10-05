Share:

Federal Cabinet will meet under the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan today to deliberate over 15-point agenda.

The cabinet discussed opposition anti-government movement particularly Nawaz Sharif speeches besides making a detailed review of country’s overall political and economic situation and some key decisions are likely to be taken on this count.

The cabinet accorded approval to place vehicles at the disposal of PM house, appointment of executive director state life insurance corporation, nomination of non-government members of Islamabad Wild life management board, appointment of members of board of governors National School of Public Policy Lahore, appointment of secretary to chairman of Writers Board Committee, date for operationalization of legal and justice authority act-2020, review of pay structure of electronic accredition council and revival and restructuring of Pakistan Railway.

Decisions taken in ECC September 30, 2020 meeting and multilateral convention for income tax for prevention of transfer of profit were endorsed.

Briefing was given by ministry of planning and development on key indicators while presentation on fiscal condition of PIA with particular reference to its loss and profit will also be given in the meeting.