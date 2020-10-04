Share:

Karachi, the metropolis city of Pakistan, is in the news these days for all the wrong reasons. A few days ago, a building collapsed in Korangi causing death to innocent residents. Yesterday, a fire erupted in a residential building resulting in the death of four people and leaving several severely burnt. Following building codes in construction of multi-story buildings is rare in Karachi. The sub-standard concrete jungle of steel and mortar in slum areas is a permanent threat for its inhabitants. It emits heat on one side and an ecological problem on the other side. Authorities have turned a blind eye to the basic problems of Karachiites. The recent rains caused havoc due to illegal construction on water channels. The most dangerous aspect of all these problems is the pubic’s apathy towards themselves. They have compromised to live in all odd conditions and do not raise any voice for betterment to their lives.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.