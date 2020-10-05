Share:

SRINAGAR - In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has termed the plight of hundreds of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails in and outside the territory worse than the victims of Nazi concentration camps.

The APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that New Delhi in its fit of rage was subjecting the prisoners to the worst kind of political vendetta.

Kashmiri political prisoners after being framed in fabricated cases are subjected to unparalleled atrocities during police and judicial custody, denied every basic human right and facility, which the political prisoners are entitled according to international law, he added.

He deplored that detaining political prisoners along with hardcore criminals, provoking attacks on them inside jails, denying them medicines and prolonging their so-called trial and disallowing families to meet them were all measures to break their resolve and commitment to the freedom cause. Praising the courage, and sacrifices of brave prisoners, the spokesman said the entire Kashmiri population saluted their determination and sacrifices for the sacred cause.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Hurriyat leader, Farooq Ahmed Towheedi, who has been severely ill in Kotbhalwal Jail, Jammu.

Reacting to exhumation of three innocent youth of Rajouri killed in fake encounter in Shopian and related events, the APHC spokesman turned the whole episode as an eye opener for the world community and international human rights organisations and a grim reminder of Indian atrocities and war crimes against the people of IIOJK.

“This barbaric incident reminds us of hundreds of such fake encounters where innocent people were labelled as militants and killed in cold blood to secure medals, rewards and promotions by Indian trigger-happy troops,” he added.

The spokesman deplored that protected under the draconian laws like AFSPA these forces had been indulging in gross human rights violations for the last three decades in IIOJK.

He said, “We have almost ten thousand people who went missing after taken into custody whose near and dear ones have been running from pillar to post to ascertain their fate.”

“We have places like unidentified graves, unmarked graves, unnamed graves and terms like half widows in IIOJK which in itself is a proof of what Indian forces have been doing in the territory with masses to crush the pro-freedom movement,” the spokesman maintained.

He said that India could not befool people of Kashmir by the hollow measures to portray shame justice in the occupied territory.

The spokesman also expressed sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved families of martyred youth.