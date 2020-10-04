Share:

ISLAMABAD -Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 168,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 90,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1541.29 feet, which was 155.29 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 50,000 cusecs and outflow as 100,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1227.60 feet, which was 187.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 102,300, 84,400 and 16,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.