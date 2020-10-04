Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government of Japan has offered Pakistani youth to exhibit their talent in the modern hi-tech Japanese industrial sector and benefit from the employment opportunities offered by different sector of the Japanese economy. “Japan wants to give chance to the talented youth of Pakistan to get themselves connected with the modern and innovating Japanese industrial sector for enhancing their skills to promote the concept of shared development and prosperity,” the Charge d’ Affairs, Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, Yusuke Shindo told APP here.

He said that Pakistan was the country having majority youth population and “we want to see an emerging vibrant Pakistan by connecting it with the global value chain for achieving the economic and trade competitiveness of the international market. He said that in Japanese Market, Pakistan could get a huge share as it intends to import 3, 45 000 skilled manpower from 10 countries of the world. The Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) already signed between both sides, would open new avenues for Pakistanis to work in 14 Japanese sectors, including nursing care, building clinic, agriculture, fisheries, hotel management, food and beverages, aircraft maintenance and airports ground handling staff, shipbuilding, material processing, industrial machinery, constructions, car mechanic, electronics and electronic machinery in cards to import skilled labor force, he said. The senior diplomat made it clear that there was no particular quota for any of these 10 countries around the world and hoped that Pakistani would get maximum benefits from this huge opportunity in the Japanese market. Replying to a question on cooperation and facilities given by manpower importing countries to Japan, he said the government of Pakistan had nominated only two recruitment organizations including National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and National University of Technology (NUTEC) for carrying out necessary service including recruitment of candidates in collaboration with Japanese counterparts. While other competitors countries, alike Vietnam nominated 392, Philippines 274 and Myanmar has nominated 248 organizations for the rapid recruitment process and even some countries have already exported their manpower to Japan. He expressed his reservation on some delays in manpower import from Pakistan and said that labor recruitment agencies were working hard by their need to expand the number of organizations for this process and hope that soon Pakistan would start its manpower export to Japan.

He urged the need for increasing the recruitment organization to manage the fast-track process of manpower export from Pakistan to Japan and help maximum employment opportunities to the local youth. The senior diplomat said that during COVID-19 pandemic situation a lot of time was wasted and now there was a need to speed up the process of manpower import from Pakistan to Japan. Shindo said the government of Pakistan (GoP) had nominated National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and National University of Technology (NUTEC) for carrying out necessary service including recruitment of candidates in collaboration with Japanese counterparts. He also emphasized that the Japanese embassy in Islamabad had not hired any other promoter or facilitator for continuing the process of labor import from Pakistan, instead of these two above mentioned institutions nominated by Pakistan’s government. Sharing strategy and action plan with APP, he said that applications have been invited from skilled Pakistanis, who can submit their application along with their particulars already for recruitment in relevant sectors.