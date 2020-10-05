Share:

bajaur - Jamaat-e-Islami may suspend the basic membership of several local party leaders in Bajaur district in the wake of incident during Bajaur Bar Association’s oath-taking ceremony, which was disrupted by some JI activists who also mistreated Member National Assembly from North Waziristan Mohsin Dawar on the occasion.

Several videos went viral on the social media as well as mainstream media the other day, showing former MNA from Bajaur Sahibzada Haroonur Rasheed, JI district president Maulana Waheed Gul, former district president Qari Majeed and others jumping onto the stage and pushing the organizers down the rostrum.

After public criticism of the incident, JI provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan apologised through a video message. He also phoned Mohsin Dawar and invited him to the JI provincial headquarters. Sources in the JI said Dawar had accepted the invitation.

Meanwhile, the JI has formed a three-member committee headed by provincial general secretary Abdul Wasi and vice-presidents Noorul Haq and Mohammad RIaz as its members to probe the matter and punish the culprits behind the incident.

Abdul Wasi said the probe committee would meet today (Monday) to fix the responsibility on those found guilty.

Sahibzada Haroonur Rasheed, a central leader of the party, was the first to go to the rostrum when Mohsin Dawar was invited for speech. Rasheed was followed by other leaders and workers of the party who then disrupted the event.