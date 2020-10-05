Share:

ISLAMABAD - The last day’s flop show of PML-N in Lahore has badly exposed the defeated politics of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar tweeted on Sunday.

“The people of Lahore have rejected politics of Nawaz Sharif, the friend of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

It has become evident that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is unable to bear the brunt of the crimes committed by Nawaz and his stubborn sons.

“The failure show in Lahore has made it quite clear that people of Punjab and Lahore have rejected Nawaz Sharif and cohorts. Nawaz League is nothing more than a social media spam brigade of hired guns!” he was of the view.