The profound importance of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections on November 15 seems to be lost on the government considering that no decisive action in regards to the structure of the electoral process has been taken. Not only did opposition get away with refusing to address the concerns of the event in parliament but methods to induce transparency through the system seem to be up in the air as well. It is important, now more than ever given the circumstances within Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK), for Pakistan to show the world that it is a country that equates equality in citizenship.

It becomes problematic as a community when parties, albeit in opposition, cannot come together to secure the common good of a faction of society. Establishing a legitimate, state recognised and provincial style leadership within the GB region demands for differences to be discarded and the promotion of cooperation between the government and its opposition. Keeping in mind the proximity of the electoral date, the failure to come to a conclusion about whether the Results Transmission System (RTS) will be employed can be detrimental. Being unable to introduce the motion of the elections in Parliament is disabling. Even revoking the order to deploy army troops at polling stations in GB leaves room for lack of oversight. As such, in a time when electoral transparency is a trait needed to send a positive global message of the reformation of circumstances within Pakistan, a much more diligent control over matters is required.

The GB elections, which can only be classified as a milestone initiative, is an event that demands prompt action so that a truly democratic precedent can be set—one that can be acknowledged across the nation, region and world.