ISLAMABAD-The LUX Style Awards office announced nominations in 28 categories recently for the year 2019. Nominations in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music and Television were announced for the 19th LUX Style Awards. Due to the pandemic, the voting with the jurors for the four categories was conducted online, and overseen by auditors, Price Water House Coopers (PWC). Earlier this year, the LUX Style Awards team had announced a postponement of the annual event and pledged to support those in the entertainment and fashion industry impacted the most by the on-going pandemic. LSA redirected show funds and partnered with the Akhuwat Foundation, to support the impacted members of these industries. The winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards will be announced in a befitting virtual ceremony later this year. Nominations are as follow: Model of the Year (Female): Alicia Khan, Fahmeen Ansari, Farwa Kazmi, MushkKaleem&Zara Abid (posthumous). Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret: BeechTree, Generation, Miraka by Misha Lakhani, SaniaMaskatiya&Zaha by Elan.Best Menswear Designer: Emran Rajput, Ismail Farid, Munib Nawaz, Republic by Omer Farooq&SaniaMaskatiya… and the list goes on.