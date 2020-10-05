Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir said that merit and transparency were the hallmark of the PTI government that believed in uniformed development of all districts of the province.

Addressing a function held at Doaba area of Hangu district, he said the government would take more revolutionary steps for the development of backward areas to bring them at par with the developed areas. He said the KP province was rich in natural resources and comprehensive strategy for use of these resources would open new ways for the uplift of deprived areas.

He said that opposition was trying to create a chaos in the country. He said the PTI’s manifesto was making every member of the society socio-economically strong so that they were able to play their effective role in the development of the country.

He said the government was working fast on various economic initiatives for accelerating the tourism and industry sector.