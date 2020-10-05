Share:

MULTAN - National T20 Cup 2020 – 9th Match of Balochistan VS Southern Punjab at Multan International Cricket Stadium. Balochistan won by 16 runs.

Balochistan won the toss and elected to bat first scoring 230/4 runs with an average run rate of 11.5 even though they had a rough start to the match with Awais Zia getting out scoring just 10 runs from 11 balls.

However, the other opener Imam-ul-Haq managed to give an exceptional performance scoring a remarkable 94 runs out of 54 balls while Haris Sohail added 53 runs to the total from just 27 balls.

Bismillah Khan scored 39 runs from 27 balls and Amad Butt scored 22 runs from 7 balls, while Kashif Bhatti was only able to add 1 run to the total from two balls coming in towards the end of the innings.

Southern Punjab on the other hand managed to score 214/6 with Shan Masood and Khushdil Shah giving an exceptional performance scoring 72 runs from 42 and 34 balls respectively.

Sohaib Maqsood scored just 20 runs from 15 balls and Hussain Talat added 14 runs to the total from 11 balls but the rest of the batting lineup fell short of performing.

Southern Punjab’s poor run continued in the tournament as the Shan Masood-led side crashed to their fourth consecutive defeat, they are languishing at the bottom of the six-team points table without a single point in their kitty. Balochistan on the other hand recorded their second win in three matches; they now have accumulated four points.

Scorecard

BALOCHISTAN:

Imam run out (Zahid/Zeeshan) 94

Awais Zia c Zeeshan b Rahat Ali 10

Bismillah Khan c Khushdil b Irfan 39

Haris Sohail c Umer b Hussain Talat 53

Amad Butt not out 22

Kashif Bhatti not out 1

Extras: (nb 4, w 7) 11

TOTAL: (4 wkts, 20 Overs) 230

FOW: 1-19, 2-99, 3-196, 4-229

BOWLING: Mohammad Irfan 4-0-37-1, Rahat Ali 4-1-43-1, Bilawal Bhatti 4-0-61-0, Zahid Mahmood 4-0-34-0, Umer Khan 2-0-20-0, Hussain Talat 2-0-35-1

SOUTHERN PUNJAB:

Shan Masood c Yasir b Akif Javed 72

Zeeshan c Awais Zia b Umar Gul 8

Sohaib Maqsood c Bismillah b Amad 20

Khushdil c Imam-ul-Haq b Akif Javed 72

Hussain Talat c Akbar b Akif Javed 14

Umar Siddiq not out 4

Bilawal Bhatti c Imran b Kashif Bhatti 14

Zahid Mahmood not out 6

Extras: (lb 2, nb 1, w 1) 4

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 214

FOW: 1-12, 2-47, 3-150, 4-188, 5-190, 6-205

BOWLING: Umar Gul 4-0-46-1, Akif Javed 4-0-35-3, Yasir Shah 4-0-38-0, Amad Butt 4-0-34-1, Awais Zia 2-0-29-0, Kashif Bhatti 2-0-30-1

Toss: Balochistan

Man of the Match: Imam-ul-Haq