KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid has said that her party will bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan because he escaped to abroad on fake medical reports while Nawaz’s false allegations against institutions are condemnable and shameful.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she advised Nawaz that he should prove his loyalty rather than sparking against national establishments hence he must be stopped his narrative against country as well as nation otherwise he would have to face severe consequences because the federation trying to bring him back to country and the concerned authorities will approach to Britain counterparts in this connection.

Nusrat Wahid said that the federal government will never compromise on corruption and will not accept any pressure against the blackmailing of opposition; the government will also fight against opposition alliance at its level best.

Opposition parties have rights of protest in legal framework but they are not to be allowed to create panic otherwise the law will make its way against violators. The alliance of opposition parties nothing more than their personal benefits as they have previous history, the PTI leader added.

She said that the government would arrange the process of by-election on all seats if the opposition resigned on their seats but the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan against corruption and corrupt system will remain continue in future too. PTI would complete the mission of corruption-free Pakistan, she added.

PTI leader assures provision of justice to heirs of Moomal Meghwar

The Pakistan Tehreek Inssaaf (PTI) MNA and parliamentary secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi on Sunday visited village Dalan jo tarr of Chelhaar Taluka. According to details MNA condoled with Khenro Meghwar, father of Moomal Meghwar and inquired details about suicide case.speaking on the occasion MNA assured heirs for provision of justice to Moomal Meghwar.

Among others President PTI Minority wing East region Krishnan Sharma, Deputy General Secretary Partab Meghwar, Social worker Ghulam Mustafa Khoso and Khushal Malhi were also present.