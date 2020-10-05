Share:

Bahawalpur - Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab Captain R. Zafar Iqbal has said that the new police command system in South Punjab will solve problems of the people at their doorstep.

Addressing Police Darbar at Bahawalpur Range on Sunday for the first time after his appointment, he said, “In the first phase, police officers and personnel will have to improve their image in the eyes of people. Police have given tremendous sacrifices on all fronts, including against coronavirus, but still the justice system needs to be further improved.”

Captain R. Zafar Iqbal further said that police officers should evaluate their performance through self-accountability and do justice to the people. Earlier, AIGP South Punjab was warmly received by Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Zubair Dreshak.

DPO Rahim Yar Khan Montazer Mehdi, DPO Bahawalnagar Abdul Qaddos Baig, Acting DPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Saleem Khan. Captain R. Zafar Iqbal later visited the memorial of police martyrs and laid flowers. The AIGP, while addressing the Darbar, said that police were playing a leading role on all fronts.

“Despite having limited resources and despite being understaffed, the fight against crimes is going on successfully,” Capt. Zafar Iqbal said, and added that during his stay in South Punjab, he would fight the case of police personnel and would do everything possible for their welfare.

“Working for the welfare of all police personnel should be the top priority for district police chiefs,” he stressed.

Speaking about his vision, he said there was no place for corrupt elements and those accustomed to abuse of power in the department. Additional Inspector General of Police, South Punjab told the police officers that in case they were found involved in illegally detaining people, they would be held accountable.

“Citizens should be given respect at police stations so that the department’s image could improve,” he directed. Captain R. Zafar Iqbal made it clear to the gathering that occupation of even one inch of land would not be tolerated.

“Police should take action immediately in case of a complaint of land grabbing,” he ordered. Addressing the Police Darbar, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Zubair Dreshak said that the purpose of holding Police Darbar was to listen to the problems of police personnel and resolve them.

“An integrated policy against crimes has been implemented by ensuring 100% registration of cases,” he claimed.

Mohammad Zubair Dareshk said that according to the vision of Additional Inspector General South Punjab, police would play an effective role in providing justice to the people.

Later, Additional Inspector General South Punjab Captain R Zafar Iqbal paid tributes to the police martyrs.

He also distributed money among heirs of the martyrs on the occasion.