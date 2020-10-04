Share:

A number of students are using Islamabad Public Library as other libraries are being closed due to Covid-19. This is the only library which is facilitating students to be able to study as the standard procedure operations are being strictly followed by students. There is no other option except this. In this library, there are not even basic facilities such as drinking water or bathrooms.

Besides this, noise pollution has created many problems, especially it has made it difficult to concentrate on study. As the library is beside an office, hundreds of people are coming from different places to pay/register their vehicles. They are usually parking their vehicle around the library. These people are continuously using the sirens and horns to get parking for their vehicle. Owing to this, it has become very difficult to give proper concentration to our studies. This is a request to concerned authorities to solve this problem so students can pay heed to their studies.

ANEES LATEEF KALWAR,

Islamabad.