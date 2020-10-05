Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) will start online registration of candidates intending to sit in Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations, 2021 from today (October 5). According to official sources, the last date for the submission of applications on FPSC web portal is November 3.

Applicants are required to submit hard copy of the application form along with required documents to FPSC headquarters well before November 13, 2020. Late submitted and incomplete documents will be rejected.

The CSS examinations will commence in 19 cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, DI Khan, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sukkur simultaneously. The holding of examinations in these cities is subject to the availability of sufficient number of candidates from these cities.

All male and female candidates, including special persons, holding at least second Division Bachelor’s degree and aged between 21 to 30 years are eligible to sit in CSS exams (2 years age relaxation in special cases). Cut-off date for determining eligibility of the candidate in terms of age, qualification, domicile etc, is December 31, 2020.

Each candidate is required to deposit examination fee of Rs2.200/-on or before November 3, 2020, in the nearest Government Treasury State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan under the account head “C02101-Organs of State Exam Fee (FPSC Receipt). The forms can be downloaded from www.fpsc.gov.pk.