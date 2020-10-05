Share:

GILGIT - Pakistan Army provided free medical treatment to more than 1,500 patients during a two-day free medical camp organised under its auspices at Girakh Bala and Ghavis villages of District Kharmang, GB. Around 26 personnel of Pakistan Army Medical Corps, including general physicians, medical specialists, surgical specialists and dental surgeons ran the camp. Of 1,500 patients who were treated at the camp, 49 went through minor surgical procedures, 150 were referred to the dentists while 98 laboratory tests were also conducted. Besides, distribution of ration packs to the widows and orphans of the area, first aid boxes were donated to primary and middle schools of Ghavis village and to a primary school and civil dispensary of Girakh Bala village. Similarly, free medicines were provided to the civil dispensaries of Ghavis, Girakh Bala and Bagheecha villages and to a middle school of Ghavis village. Hand sanitizers and face masks were distributed to dispensaries and schools of these villages. Awareness lectures were also arranged at the camp to educate locals on how to protect oneself from diseases, ensure physical and dental hygiene. Around 163 people attended these lectures. The main objective of organising medical camp was to provide treatment facilities to the locals free of cost and identify common health problems in order to found out ways of solving these problems.

The health department of Kharmang district extended full support to Army Medical Corps in setting up the free medical camp.

A lot of logistic support is needed to organise such camps successfully.

Pakistan Army organizes these camps alongside its continuous operational commitments to help and protect people in need.