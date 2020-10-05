Share:

GILGIT - Pakistan Army organised a 2-day free medical camp at Girakh Bala and Ghavis villages of District Kharmang, Gilgit Baltistan, and provided free medical treatment to more than 1500 patients.

The Army medical team was comprised of 26 personnel of Pakistan Army Medical Corps including General Physician, Medical Specialists, Surgical Specialists and Dental Surgeons. Army doctors and paramedics provided treatment to 1500 patients in which 49 minor surgical procedures, 150 dental cases and 98 laboratory tests were carried out. Besides distribution of ration packs to the widows and orphans of the area, first aid boxes were donated to primary and middle schools of Ghavis village and primary school and civil dispensary of Girakh Bala village. Free medicines were also provided to civil dispensaries of Ghavis, Girakh Bala and Bagheecha villages and middle school of Ghavis village. Hand sanitizers and face masks were also distributed in dispensaries and schools. Awareness lectures were also arranged to educate people on prevention of diseases, personal hygiene and dental hygiene, which were attended by 163 individuals.

The main objective of free medical camps was to bring free healthcare to the area and identify common health problems in order to devise ways of addressing them.