ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $161.980 m by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of ongoing financial year 2020-21. This shows growth of 40.90 per cent when compared to $114.960 m earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the month under review, the computer services grew by 35.11 per cent as it surged from $90.070 m last year to $121.690 m during July 2020. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 13.48 per cent, from $34.036 m to $38.623 m while the export of hardware consultancy services however witnessed decrease of 82.70 per cent, from $0.237 m to $0.041 m. The export of repair and maintenance services also decline by 84.19 per cent from $0.329 m to $0.052 m whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed increase of 8.80 per cent, from $30.618 m to $33.311 m. In addition the exports of other computer services rose by 99.85 per cent from $24.850 m to $49.663 m. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review increased by 161.54 per cent by going up from $0.130 m to $0.340 m. Among the information services, the exports of information related services also increased by 194.64 per cent, from $0.056 m to $0.165 m whereas the exports of other information services also rose by 136.49 per cent, from $0.074 m to $0.175 m. The export of telecommunication services increased by 61.35 per cent as these went up from $24.760 m to $30.950 m, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 25.80 per cent during the month as its exports increased from $8.499 m to $10.692 m whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 79.93 per cent, from $16.261 m to $29.258 m during last year, the PBS data revealed.