Share:

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 8,907 as 644 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Four corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 88 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 29,565 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,813 in Sindh, 9,325 in Punjab, 3,844 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,053 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,475 in Balochistan, 510 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 545 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 299,836 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 315,260 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,862, Balochistan 15,399, GB 3,852, ICT 16,789, KP 38,076, Punjab 99,941 and Sindh 138,341.

About 6,517 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,521 in Sindh among one of them in hospital on Sunday, 2,240 in Punjab two of them died in hospital on Saturday, 1,262 in KP two of them in hospital on Sunday, 183 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 89 in GB one of them in hospital on Sunday and 76 in AJK.

A total of 3,678,534 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 761 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.