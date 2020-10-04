Share:

“The hidden hand of the market will never work without a hidden fist. McDonald’s cannot flourish without McDonnell Douglas, the designer of the U.S. Air Force F-15. And the hidden fist that keeps the world safe for Silicon Valley’s technologies to flourish is called the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.”

–Thomas Friedman

Since the end of the Cold War, the global political landscape has aligned itself as a unipolar structure. The United States of America was the only superpower in a post-cold war world. Assisted by the globalisation paradigm, the US was able to export its values and structural blueprints everywhere, even in countries that were once communist. Many thought that the US was invincible since the Soviet Union dismantled and that the former had mixed both hard and soft power to secure its interests everywhere. But history tells us the rise and fall of every empire. The signs of the US — as the only empire — fading hegemony are clear and quite visible.

A string of failed imperial policies have led to unmanageable conditions in the Middle East. There is growing criticism regarding US influence on international institutions. Such allegations have definitely chipped away some of the power that the US had acquired over the years. Likewise, the recent political shifts everywhere including at home bode not well for the US at all. Today, the rising China and resurgent Russia with re-emergence of Eurasia as economic and political geopolitical idea coupled with failures of democracy in country after country undermines the US hegemony.