LAKKI MARWAT - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved a mega project regarding setting up of a fruit and vegetable market and bus terminal on 150 kanal of land in Lakki Marwat, an official of the district administration claimed on Sunday.

He said the municipal administration had acquired the land along Manjiwala Link Road near Lakki city to develop it as a fruit and vegetable market, cattle market and bus stand.

“Presently, the services are being provided to the people at rented places,” the official maintained. He said Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb had approached higher authorities concerned to get the mega project approved from the PDWP. “In the first phase, Rs.200m will be spent on the establishment of fruit and vegetable market and bus terminal under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Municipal Services Delivery Project,” the official said and added that completion of project would help enhance the income of municipal administration and ensure provision of better services to the people.