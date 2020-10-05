Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to make no compromise on the quality of facilities being provided in Shelter Homes.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, he said laborers and helpless people staying in Shelter Homes, should be served in a manner to ensure protection of their self-esteem.

Expressing satisfaction over the establishment of model shelters in the federal capital and the standard of facilities provided in them, the Prime Minister said it is responsibility of the state to fulfill needs of the helpless and vulnerable and the government will leave no stone unturned to meet this requirement.

Imran Khan said philanthropists will be encouraged for the establishment of standard shelters and expansion of their network. He also, in principle, approved amending the Bait-ul-Maal law for the establishment of the network of shelter homes on permanent basis.