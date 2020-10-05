Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meeting of Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council (PNNCC) today. According to official sources, this is the first time in the history of Pakistan that the inter-ministerial PNNCC has been created to steer nutrition specific agenda in the country and the Prime Minister in his first speech to the nation had promised to tackle the issue as one of the priorities of the government. They said, since then efforts have been ongoing to deliver programs to address stunting. The recently launched Ehsaas Nashonuma is a conditional cash transfer program aimed at tackling stunting among children less than two years of age, along with pregnant and lactating mothers. In the first phase, 35 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers have been opened across 9 districts of Pakistan.PNNCC is the country’s coordination body at federal level on nutrition and all allied matters. Building synergies to support Ehsaas program, the Council has been assigned the mandate to lead National Nutrition Policy and specific strategies and to ensure cross-country, cross-ministerial, inter-sectoral and inter-provincial collaboration for prevention of stunting and malnutrition among children.