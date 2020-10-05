Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold worker's convention across Punjab and in first phase conventions will be held in eight districts, source said on Monday.

PML-N will also hold a nationwide protest at Divisional level on October 12 against the arrest of Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

According to party decision, PML-N will hold a workers convention in Rawalpindi on October 15 while in which participation from PML-N women, all workers, officials, assembly members and ticket holders is mandatory. Senior

PML-N leader and divisional president Malik Abrar Ahmed has become active and gave orders to workers for finalizing the preparations for the convention, sources added.

It has been decided that PTI's government anti-people policies will be exposed while PML-N leaders and workers will also peacefully protest against inflation, electricity prices and food prices surge in the country. The failure of the government on the Kashmir issue will also be at the top of the agenda of PML-N protests. The workers' convention will highlight the government's actions against the PML-N.