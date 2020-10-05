Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that PML-N leadership uses to visit Pakistan in pursuit of power and they are now misleading the public by presenting a narrative, which has nothing to do with reality.

Addressing a press conference here yesterday, Shibli Faraz said that they have done nothing for the country, except pursuing anti-people policies and fulfilling their vested interests through corruption and robbing the assets of the country.

He said that erstwhile regimes and specifically PML-N left the regime by laying landmines for coming governments. He said that PML-N leadership during their governance controlled dollar prices through artificial tactics and left grave financial crisis for coming regimes.

The information minister said the PML-N government during its governance signed expensive energy agreements with foreign companies, resulting in costly prices of electricity and gas. He said they deliberately ruined the country’s economy to create hurdles in the way of the next government.

He said they inherited current account deficit of 20 billion dollars and a debt of 30 trillion rupees and 2.9 trillion rupees were reserved in the budget to just pay interest of the loans taken by the previous regimes.

The minister said the PML-N government wasted 23 billion dollars to artificially control dollar value. He said exports were zero, while imports were encouraged, which resulted in de-industrialization in the country.

The information minister underlined that PML-N leadership during their five-year tenure did not make any serious bid to increase national exports. He also added that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi manoeuvred to flee Ishaq Dar from Pakistan in his plane.

He also added that PML-N spokespersons use to make press conferences nowadays to hide their sins from public. He said that the PTI government has maintained a balance in expenditures and earnings of the government and since the very first day of government.

PTI adopted a policy to cut expenditures of the government. He said that all royal and expensive life style habits were changed with simplicity, said the information minister.

He said that PML-N leadership during their governance multiplied their personal assets at the cost of national exchequer.

Commenting on the rising wheat prices in Sindh, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Sindh government did not release its wheat in the market, which resulted in wheat price raise in Sindh.

The minister said that CPEC authority legislation will be approved in next 15-20 days.

He also added that there is no agreement between Pakistan and UK regarding taking control of culprits. He also added that legalities are being initiated to bring back Nawaz Sharif from UK.

He said that a common man is deported after the lapse of visa tenure but it becomes difficult in case of influential people.

The information minister said that the PTI government is making every available effort from all forums to bring Nawaz Sharif back.

Shibli Faraz said that now due to strenuous efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, foreign exchange reserves have reached 19 billion dollars and the current account deficit has reduced from 20 billion dollars to a positive territory of 80 million dollars.

He said exports and remittances are on the upward trajectory and our foreign exchange reserves are now in a comfortable zone. He said we have collected around one trillion rupees tax during this quarter, which is above the target.

Regarding the negative propaganda of the opposition towards China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the information minister said that CPEC is a reflection of historic friendship between Islamabad and Beijing.

He said the opposition should refrain from harming the fraternal ties between the two countries by doing politics on CPEC projects.

He said the PTI government is committed to complete these projects at the earliest.

Turning to opposition’s diatribes against National Accountability Bureau, Syed Shibli Faraz said these rejected politicians are running a campaign to malign country’s institutions, especially armed forces and the judiciary.

He said they are blackmailing the government and state institutions to get relief in corruption cases against them.

He, however, made it clear that the PTI government will not bow before the opposition’s pressure tactics and will not give any kind of leniency or NRO.

He said opposition’s alliance is facing disunity.

He said the government will go for by-elections if opposition tenders resignations from the parliament.

He said opposition parties should refrain from creating uncertainty among masses.

Highlighting the government’s efforts in raising Kashmir issue on world forums, Syed Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan vociferously took up this issue on all global platforms, including the United Nations and human rights organizations.

Answering a question, Syed Shibli Faraz said the government is taking serious measures to control inflation and provide essential items to the people at affordable rates.