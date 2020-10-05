Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party has rejected a presidential ordinance establishing Pakistan Islands Development Authority. Secretary Information PPP Dr Nafisa Shah criticizing the law said that the presidential ordinance had been unconstitutional, condemnable and had encroached the rights of the province.

“These islands belong to Sindh and the federation will not be allowed to encroach them,” Shah said in her statement. “A bid to grab the islands is violation of Article 172/2 of the constitution,” PPP leader said. Nafisa Shah termed the ordinance against the country and violation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

She categorically stated that the Peoples Party and the people of Sindh rejected this ordinance.

President Dr Arif Alivi on September 1 promulgated the ordinance for establishing “Pakistan Islands Development Authority” for “development and management of islands in internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.”

The ultimate objective was stated to be development of cities on the islands.

According to some reports, federal authorities had intimated the Sindh government that mega city schemes worth $20 billion would be started on the islands.

Twin islands Bhandar and Bundal are located near Sindh’s Karachi and Thatta districts bordering Korangi, Phitti and Jhari creeks.

There are around 300 small and big islands located in Sindh coastal belt.