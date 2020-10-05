Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the parliament’s supremacy cannot be compromised. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesperson to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that famous poet Habib Jalib’s dream had come true. “Punjab too, has now awakened, and is standing just like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan. Punjab’s political workers are now facing treason charges, like those belonging to other provinces have,” he added. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that this 70-year-old exhausted stance has now been rejected by Punjab too, after Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.