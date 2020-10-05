Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi will undertake a visit to Kuwait today to offer condolences over the sad demise of Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the foreign ministry said yesterday. In a statement, the foreign ministry said the President will meet new Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan. “Pakistan and Kuwait are bound by a close fraternal relationship. Under the leadership of the late Amir, bilateral cooperation acquired a new level. Late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan. He made an invaluable contribution to bringing the two countries and peoples closer.