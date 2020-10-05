Share:

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Monday said that all Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders who have been nominated in treason case should be arrested by police.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, in a statement, said that Punjab Police have rightly registered a case against PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Police should form teams for immediate arrest of all the accused, he added.

Earlier, a treason case has been registered against PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Shahdara police station over provocative speeches.

According to details, names of party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz and other senior leaders including Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah and Iqbal Zafar Jhagra have also been included in the case.

The FIR stated that Nawaz Sharif is a convict and the law of Pakistan doesn’t allow him to carry out such kind of speeches.

On the other hand, a treason case was also lodged against PML-N leader Safdar in Satellite Town Police Station, Gujranwala for using threatening words against state institutions. PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt was also nominated in the case.