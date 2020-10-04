Share:

Toxic chromium could form in drinking water pipes

ISLAMABAD - The water crisis in Flint, Michigan, brought much-needed attention to the problem of potentially toxic metals being released from drinking water distribution pipes when water chemistry changes. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have investigated how hexavalent chromium, known as Cr(VI), can form in drinking water when corroded cast iron pipes interact with residual disinfectant. Their findings could suggest new strategies to control Cr(VI) formation in the water supply.The metal chromium, known as Cr(0), is found in cast iron alloy, which is the most widely used plumbing material in water distribution systems. As pipes corrode, a buildup of deposits, known as scale, forms on the pipes’ inner walls. Trace chemicals in water can react with scale, forming new compounds that could be released into the water. Some of these compounds contain Cr(VI), which, at high doses, can cause lung cancer, liver damage, reproductive issues, and developmental problems.

Kanye West sends condolences to Donald Trump

ISLAMABAD- Kanye West is still in the presidential race, after announcing his bizarre campaign over the summer. But the 21-time Grammy winner is continuing to keep cordial with his friend-turned-political opponent President Donald Trump.He sent his condolences to the Commander In Chief and First Lady Melania Trump, as they recover from COVID-19 following the announcement of their diagnoses recently. The 43 year old wrote on Twitter: ‘There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus. I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.’